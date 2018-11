Azerbaijani Army soldier became a martyr

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Military servant of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, soldier Jafarzadeh Rashad Alyar became a martyr as a result of mortar fire by units of Armenian Armed Forces to our positions on December 16.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Governance of the Ministry of Defense express condolences to the relatives of a deceased soldier and wish them a patience.