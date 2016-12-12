 Top
    Azerbaijani army destroys drone belonging Armenian armed forces

    Vehicle was attempting to carry out flights over positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Fuzuli region of frontline

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani army has destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to Armenian armed forces.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

    According to the ministry, on December 12, in the direction of Fuzuli region of the frontline, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to Armenian Armed Forces, that was attempting to carry out the flights over the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, was timely detected as a result of vigilance of the units and destroyed.

