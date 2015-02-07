Armed Forces representatives to attend international events in Germany and Turkey

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will attend the international events.

Report informs referring to the website of the Ministry of Defense, the course of "Host Nation Support" will be held in Oberammergau (Germany) from February 9 to 13 while the course of "The use of cyber space by terrorists" in Ankara (Turkey).

