    Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroy Armenia's unmanned aerial vehicle

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 3  in the afternoon, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) X-55 of the armed forces of Armenia attempting to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam direction of the front was destroyed.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

