Azerbaijani and Russian FMs discuss Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ / Russian foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has discussed Karabakh settlement with the Azerbaijani foreign Minister, Elmar Mammadyarov during a phone conversation held today, Report informs citing the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry (MFA).

"Topical issues on development of bilateral relations were discussed. The Ministers highlighted the progress of preparation for the V Caspian summit and signing of the Convention on legal status of the Caspian sea", says official website of the Russian MFA.

"Some aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement were also touched upon," it declares.