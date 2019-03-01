OSCE Minsk group co-chairs: Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to meet in the near future

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ / "The leaders accepted the Minsk Group Co-Chairs‘ proposal to meet soon under their auspices," OSCE Minsk group co-chairs said in their joint statement following the visit to the region.

The statement notes that during a recent visit to Baku and Yerevan, "the leaders briefed the Co-Chairs on their recent conversation on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January".

During the visit to the region, the mediators discussed the situation on the ground and their expectations for further steps with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"The Co-Chairs assessed positively the continuing lack of casualties on the line of contact. They also welcomed the developing discussions in the region about preparing populations for peace," the statement reads.