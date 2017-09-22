 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will meet tomorrow

    The meeting will also discuss schedule of co-chairs' planned visit to region

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenia Edward Nalbandyan will be held on the sidelines of the 72nd session of UN General Assembly in New York, September 23.

    Report informs, Edward Nalbandyan told the Armenian media.

    “Yes, such meeting is set for September 23. There is an issue on the agenda  to organize possible meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia".

    Schedule of the planned visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to region will also be discussed at the meeting.

    “With Elmar Mammadyarov we will discuss these two issues”,  he added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi