Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers may meet in January

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told journalists.

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will have their next meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in January, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told journalists.

According to him, the date and venue of the meeting have already been specified.

"We are planning a conference this year, most likely by the end of the month. Yesterday we had a meeting with Kasprzyk and discussed this issue. The co-chairs proposed a meeting at the beginning of the year, and the Azerbaijani side entirely agreed to continue the talks," Mammadyarov said.

The upcoming meeting will define the date for the next regional tour of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

