Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to meet next week

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting of Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be held on September 24-25, 2015. Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at today's press conference.

Meeting of the ministers will be held in New York at the opening of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly.

According to the minister, first the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will meet with the ministers individually, and then meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs is expected.