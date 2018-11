Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Armenia Z.Mnatsakanyan had meeting in Brussels.

Report informs, Hikmat Hajiyev, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group and Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office took part in meeting.