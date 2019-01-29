Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs may meet in Munich

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan may meet in February at the international security conference in Munich, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"Nothing is ruled out. Traditionally, if an agreement on the meeting is reached, we will inform about it in advance," Mnatsakanyan said answering the question whether the meeting on Karabakh conflict is possible during the Munich security conference.

Moreover, he said he plans to attend the conference in Munich.

"It is clear that we are moving forward, as for the timing (of the meetings- ed.) and other issues, we try to coordinate them and inform the public," added Mnatsakanyan.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported earlier that the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers had agreed to continue talks next month at a meeting in Paris on January 16.