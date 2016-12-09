Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations to PACE may meet

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani and Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have given their initial agreement for a meeting.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of the Armenian parliament, a member of the delegation to the PACE, Hermine Naghdalyan told in interview to tert.am.

She said that initiator of the meeting is PACE President Pedro Agramunt.

If the meeting takes place, the issue on settlement of the conflict on occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan will be discussed.