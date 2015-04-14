Azerbaijani Ambassador gives strong response to biased Argentinian journalist

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Argentina’s “Perfil” newspaper has posted Azerbaijani Ambassador Mammad Ahmadzade’s response letter to the journalist Santiago Farrel who wrote an article supporting the Armenian side in the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Report informs.

On March 8-23 Armenia organized a tour for some of the participants of international media forum held in the country to the occupied Azerbaijani territories. Santiago Farrel, journalist of “Perfil” newspaper was among those and after the illegal trip he issued the mentioned biased article.

The Ambassador’s letter notes that, the article issued on April 5 in “Peril” newspaper, titled “Soviet Union’s 1st crack Nagorno-Karabakh” article, the author distorted the truth, that is the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and misled the readers. The diplomat writes that Nagorno-Karabakh is the internationally recognized territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Visiting the territory of Azerbaijan, occupied by Armenia without consent of the Azerbaijani state is violation of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the related laws and the international law. Everyone who visits these territories without Azerbaijani state’s consent will be announced as “persona non-grata” to prevent further such visits.

The Ambassador provided detailed information about Nagorno-Karabakh’s history, the facts about crimes committed against Azerbaijani people by the Armenians. The letter stresses that UN, OSCE, CoE, the European Parliament, NATO, Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, accepting Nagorno-Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan and demand from Armenia to withdraw its armed forces from Azerbaijan’s territories so that IDP’s could go back to their homeland. Armenia has created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories an illegal, separatist regime so that it could cover up Armenia’s aggressive policy. The separatist regime is nothing but a puppet of Armenia and no country in the world including Armenia has recognized it.

Noting Azerbaijan’s support to solve the conflict peacefully, Ambassador Ahmadzade said that as a result of Armenia’s destructive position the 20-year long negotiations held within the frame of the OSCE Minsk Group haven’t gave any results. Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to put an end to the Armenian violence and restore its territorial integrity.