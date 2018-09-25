Azerbaijan urges OIC countries to downgrade relations with Armenia

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/eb21388047e68f26d79c7c97b9a22738/4db0d424-4d0f-404a-ac17-5cc3a8ba3c40_292.jpg

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has appealed to OIC Member States to downgrade their bilateral relations with Armenia with a view to compel the latter to comply with demands contained in the UN Security Council Resolutions 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993), 884 (1993 as well as the OIC resolutions and decisions adopted with regard to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Report informs that he was speaking at the 3rd meeting of the Contact Group on Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan held in New York.

"More than quarter of a century has passed since the beginning of the armed conflict. However, in total disregard of the demands of UN Security Council and UN General Assembly resolutions, decisions of OIC and other international organizations and positions of individual States, and in flagrant violation of the generally accepted norms and principles of international law, Armenia continues to unlawfully occupy the territories of Azerbaijan.

"Armenia has consistently obstructed the conflict-settlement process and, in the meantime, refuses to conduct result-oriented negotiations, while it regularly resorts to various provocations to escalate the situation on the ground and tries to consolidate the occupation of the seized territories," Elmar Mammadyarov said.

The minister added that in flagrant violation of Geneva Conventions of 1948, Armenia continues to exhibit its policy of illegal settlement of refugees and other people of Armenian origin, particularly from Syria in the occupied territories.

"Recently the military dictatorship of Armenia was overthrown and the leadership of the country was changed. Preliminary expectations from the new leadership were that it will build up, as proclaimed, its policy with full respect to the democratic values which obviously means respect to the norms and principles of international law.

"Unfortunately, the new leadership decided to follow the path of its predecessors and started its functions by making provocative statements, thus inflicting upon serious damage to the ongoing negotiations for the peaceful settlement of the conflict. On September 26, here in New-York I will have a meeting with my Armenian counterpart," the minister noted.

According to him, as there are consistent unstable internal political developments in Armenia and there are no external understanding on what is going on in this country we cannot and will not exclude that latest statements and actions of Armenian new prime minister are intended to escalate the situation with more military hostilities on the ground. All consequences of this negative scenario will be completely laid on Armenian side.

"We hope that solidarity of the OIC Member States with the just position of Azerbaijan and their unwavering support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity will be translated into more concerted, practical and effective measures in order to bring the aggressor in compliance with the norms and principles of international law, relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the OIC decisions. In this regard, we consider the OIC Contact Group on the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan as useful platform for discussing, defining and elaborating on practical steps for the implementation of the relevant OIC decisions on the conflict. The practical measures elaborated by us within this group should be presented for consideration and adoption by the OIC Ministerial meeting and OIC wide implementation.

"After the thorough review of the relevant OIC decisions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, we have identified a number of measures that will contribute to the practical implementation of those decisions. The measures that we suggest are to be launched by the OIC Secretary General on the basis of our today’s decision. We propose that OIC Secretary General: