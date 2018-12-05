Azerbaijan, United States discuss issues of expanding military-technical cooperation

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 4, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the delegation led by the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Ms. Laura Cooper, Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Defense welcomed the guests and noted the successful development of military relations between our countries. He outlined the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, including the activities of our servicemen within the framework of NATO programs, as well as the participation of the Azerbaijani peacekeepers in the "Resolute Support" mission conducted by the Alliance in Afghanistan. The Minister stressed that both countries are interested in expanding cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres. Colonel General Hasanov noted that a decision was made to increase the number of Azerbaijani officers studying in advanced US military-educational institutions.

The Minister of Defense informed the guests about the military-political situation in the region. He emphasized that Armenia that poses a threat to stability in the South Caucasus, despite the norms and principles of international law, continues to occupy the territories of Azerbaijan.

In turn, Cooper emphasized that the US government is interested in expanding and strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of security and defense. Highly appreciating Azerbaijan’s contribution to operations in Afghanistan, including the professionalism of our peacekeepers, Cooper, quoting the words of US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, noted that “the successes achieved in Afghanistan today would have been impossible without strong support from Azerbaijan.”

The guest highlighted the participation of our country in the fight against terrorism and the exemplary service of our peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for the development of military relations between Azerbaijan and the United States, in particular, cooperation in the field of security and defense, as well as issues of military education and medical training.