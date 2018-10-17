Azerbaijan to blacklist three journalists

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/af7a1719f654314a895cbaf90fd4cef7/c0ab269d-48c5-4872-8f0a-779588305e79_292.jpg

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will include three more people on the Foreign Ministry's list of "undesirable persons", Report informs citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Armenia, which failed to achieve its provocative goals during the Francophone Summit, has organized an illegal visit for the members of the International Union of Frankfurter's Press to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Jan Kushner, Fransua Dost and Khadija Riduana, who participated in this illegal visit, contrary to the principle of journalist ethics and objectivity, will be included into the 'list of undesirable persons'," the statement reads.