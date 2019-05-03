Minister: Azerbaijan is grateful to NATO for supporting its territorial integrity.

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/1350e5668f28d9c6e2e55a579240a7d4/3c39e2fe-350d-4115-88aa-20b57181dcfe_292.jpg

Historical success of the Alliance in preserving integrity, sovereignty and political independence of its members is one of the key factors that gathered so many countries around NATO in diverse partnerships, including the PfP countries, Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said.

The minister stressed that not only does the Alliance uphold these principles, but also defends them politically in general as the basis of the Euro-Atlantic security. In this context, NATO member states’ firm position on the settlement of conflicts in the South Caucasus is commendable and Azerbaijan is grateful to NATO for supporting its territorial integrity.

Located between Europe and Asia, the South Caucasus, especially Azerbaijan, play a significant role in the global energy market. The South Caucasus is a very important region for Europe in terms of energy security. The existence of unresolved conflicts in the region creates a big threat not only to energy security, but also to stability of Europe. In this perspective, resolution of the conflicts in accordance with the principles and norms of international law, as well as the UN Charter, is in the interest of the international community.