Azerbaijan stands for withdrawal of troops from contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh

Mammadyarov: It is a conflict that needs to ensure a breakthrough, because each day of delay costs lives

7 April, 2016 13:30

https://report.az/storage/news/b9a6c91529370e65c6b0c5605cb3fc90/8f3c3495-bdfa-47cf-b7bd-b56565d311d6_292.jpg Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan supports speedy withdrawal of troops from the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh. Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told reporters today. " It is a conflict that needs to ensure a breakthrough, because each day of delay costs lives... I think, we need to be specific in this issue. The armed forces must return to their barracks without fail, as sooner it will be done, it's better", he said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.