Azerbaijan's representative office appeals to UN chief over Karabakh conflict

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the drafts of resolutions on "Situation on occupied territories of Azerbaijan" and "The prolonged conflicts on GUAM space and their consequences for an international peace, safety and development", "supremacy of law at the national and international levels" and other daily issues, a letter was sent from the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations to the UN Secretary General António Guterres on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and consequences of occupation, international legal responsibilities of Armenia, resolutions and decisions adopted by U.N Security Council and other international organization on the conflict, humanitarian and other aspects of the conflict, illegal activities in the occupied territories and responsibilities of the third parties, other issues comprehensively explained with fundamental facts and baseless claims of Armenia proved in the letter.

The letter numbered A/72/508-S/2017/836 has been spread as a document of UN General Assembly and Security Council.