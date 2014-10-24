 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense: Ceasefire was violated 15 times in a day

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline 15 times in a day. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Armenain units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Ashaghi Seidahmadli, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Fizuli, Jabrail and Khojavand regions.

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi