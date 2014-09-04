Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense: Armenians violate ceasefire in several directions

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in several directions on the frontline.
Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Armenian units fired the positions of Azerbaijan Armed forces from the positions located near Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, at the unnamed heights of Goranboy and Fizuli regions.
The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.
