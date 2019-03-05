Question from MFA to Pashinyan: What are Armenian youth doing in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan?

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/af7a1719f654314a895cbaf90fd4cef7/c0ab269d-48c5-4872-8f0a-779588305e79_292.jpg

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ "In my speech at the European Parliament, I would like to address the Prime Minister of Armenia, who claims that he does not represent Nagorno-Karabakh and the future of Nagorno-Karabakh should be determined by those who live there. If so, then what are those young people who are the Armenian citizens doing at the territory of the other country, namely the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan? Why do those young people lose their lives?" Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Commenting on the statements made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said: “These groundless statements by the Armenian prime minister are nothing but misleading the international community, the Armenian citizens, Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and in the world.

The Armenian leadership should understand that without normalizing relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia will never be fully independent. The Armenian leadership, who declares its election as democratic, should at least be honest with themselves and their people and answer the question of what Armenia and the Armenian people have gained from the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories and the ethnic cleansing of the population. I would not voice this simple answer, I would like to hear it from the Armenian leadership."