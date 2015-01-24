Azerbaijan`s FM to meet OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Krakow

https://report.az/storage/news/e911ef6045ad2eb0284ca6382f12652e/c47095f7-5515-4dad-8e0c-c0a9bc1f9a30_292.jpg
Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov will meet the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Krakow, Poland on January 27.
The decision was adopted at a meeting of Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Pier Andrew.
During the meeting, they also exchanged views over the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the action plan of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as regional security issues.
