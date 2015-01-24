 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan`s FM to meet OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Krakow

    The decision was adopted at a meeting of Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Pier Andrew

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov will meet the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Krakow, Poland on January 27.
    The decision was adopted at a meeting of Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Pier Andrew.
    During the meeting, they also exchanged views over the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the action plan of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as regional security issues.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi