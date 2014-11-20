Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry responds to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' statement

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' statement on the fact of shooting down Armenian Armed Forces' Mi-24 helicopter on November 12 evokes regret and surprise. In response to the statement, we want to say that there is no neutral zone on the contactline between the troops. Armenian-occupied areas are the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan recognized by the international community," the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense stated, Report informs.

According to the document, "humanitarian corridor" term used in the co-chairs' statement is incomprehensible and intended for those who are unaware of the essence of the conflict: "Currently, there are no civilians or inhabitants, so there is no need any "corridor" or "passage" to remove them from the combat area.

"To cease firing in the vicinity" and "facilitate the demining of the area" are completely groundless opinions and it services to the interests of the Armenian side. It is possible only in one case - after the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian Armed Forces from the occupied territories. "Despite of Azerbaijan's call on complying norms and principles of international law, the Armenian side refuses it and continues to commit a crime, "- said in a statement.