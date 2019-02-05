Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Hostile party violated truce 30 times

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 30 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy and Terter regions.