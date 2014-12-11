Presidential Administration official: "We should unite against those, who are contrary to will of Turkish people"

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ If you remember, re-opening of borders between Armenia and Turkey was raised. Look, USA attempts the opening of Armenian-Turkish border by teaming up with European allies and demonstrates double standards, says Head of Social and Political Department of Azerbaijan Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov in his speech at international conference on "Turkish and Azerbaijani media: transition of historical comparisons, from internet media to traditional media", Report informs.

It is the will of the Turkish people to close the border due to the occupation of Karabakh: International forces should know that they won't go against the will of the peoples. We should unite against those, who are contrary to the will of Turkish people. Therefore, we should strengthen our relationship further and it should manifest itself in media relations, he says.