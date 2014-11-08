Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense: Ceasefire violated 37 times in a day

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 37 times in a day. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region form the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located in Goyarkh, Gizil Oba, Namirli villages of Tartar region, Sarijali village of Aghdam, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli and at the unnamed heights in Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.