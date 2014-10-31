Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense: Ceasefire violated in various directions 31 times

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire agreement was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 31 times during a day.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense. Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan.

The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located near Shuraabad, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fizuli, Kuropatkino of Khojavand and at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Fizuli and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.