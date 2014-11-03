 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense: Ceasefire violated 30 times in a day

    The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 30 times in a day.

    Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

    The opposite side was silenced by retaliatory fire.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi