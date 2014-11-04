Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense: Ceasefire violated 15 times within a day

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 15 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense. The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli regions, Kuropatkino of Khojavand and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Fizuli and Khojavand regions by Armenian Armed Forces.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.