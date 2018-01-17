 Top
    Azerbaijan MFA: We support the call of UN chief to reactivate OSCE Minsk Group’s activity

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ We hail and support the call of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres was made in the non-official meeting of UN General Assembly on January 16 to reactivate the OSCE Minsk Group's activity on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is among the existing conflicts in Europe.

    Report informs, spokesperson of Azerbaijan MFA Hikmat Hajiyev said.

    “It is rightly stated by UN Secretary-General that the unresolved conflicts in the background of existing resources, opportunities and institutions in Europe cannot be justified. Although indivisibility of security is regarded as a common principle in Europe, unfortunately the reality is far from that,” said Hajiyev.

