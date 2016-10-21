Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on changing French co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) made statement related to replacement of French co-chair.

Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev responding the request Report told that Azerbaijan wishes success to former French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Pierre Andreu in his future life. “We are ready for constructive cooperation with Stephane Visconti and other co-chairs towards soonest settlement of the conflict. But our institutional expectation from Minsk Group is that they ensure resolution of the conflict based on international legal norms and principles, United Nations Security Council resolutions and Helsinki Final Act. According to OSCE document on mandate of Minsk Group co-chairs, above principles lie on the basis of their mandate. Unfortunately, despite 20 years past, Azerbaijan’s territories haven’t been liberated from occupation and sustainable peace and security in region hasn’t been established”.

Azerbaijan declared numerous times its readiness to solve the issue through substantive negotiations in accordance with the spirit of Vienna and Saint Petersburg meetings.