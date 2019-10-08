Azerbaijan MFA removes South Korean citizens from 'black list'

Citizens of the Republic of South Korea Ji Sun Kim, Lee Soo Jeong and Mun Kyeong Won addressed a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for a removal of their names from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Report informs citing the Foreign Ministry.

In their letter Ji Sun Kim, Lee Soo Jeong and Mun Kyeong Won emphasized their respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as well as to the rules and regulations in force in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and also stressed that this visit in no way shall give a meaning of their disrespect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. They also underlined in their appeal that they were unaware of the consequences of the visit and they will refrain from such illegal visits in the future.

Appeal by Ji Sun Kim, Lee Soo Jeong and Mun Kyeong Won was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove their names from the mentioned list.