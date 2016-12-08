 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani MFA: Meeting of ministers in 3+2 format didn’t took place due to Armenia's destructive position

    Elmar Mammadyarov has today met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Elmar Mammadyarov has today met with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group within the 23rd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg, Germany.

    Spokesman of Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev told Report, negotiation process for settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed at the meeting.

    H.Hajiyev said that meeting of foreign ministers in 3+2 format (Russia, USA, France and Azerbaijan, Armenia) didn’t took place due to destructive position of Armenia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi