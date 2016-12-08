Azerbaijani MFA: Meeting of ministers in 3+2 format didn’t took place due to Armenia's destructive position

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Elmar Mammadyarov has today met with co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group within the 23rd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg, Germany.

Spokesman of Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Hikmat Hajiyev told Report, negotiation process for settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was discussed at the meeting.

H.Hajiyev said that meeting of foreign ministers in 3+2 format (Russia, USA, France and Azerbaijan, Armenia) didn’t took place due to destructive position of Armenia.