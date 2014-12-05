 Top
    Azerbaijan MD: Ceasefire violated 33 times in a day

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 33 times in a day.

    Report was informed by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

    Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Mosesgekh and Aygepar villages of Berd region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy, Chilaburt, Gizil Oba villages of Tartar region, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Novruzlu, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

