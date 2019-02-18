Azerbaijani Ambassador: We highly appreciate Qatar's position on Nagorno Karabakh issue

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ / "We highly appreciate the position of Qatar in connection with the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. In the framework of international organizations, particularly in the UN and OIC, Qatar stands by Azerbaijan in adoption of the resolutions that demand liberation of occupied territories of Azerbaijan which are still under occupation of Armenia," Azerbaijani Ambassador to Qatar Rashad Ismayilov.

Report informs citing the Peninsula that, according to Ismayilov, Azerbaijan and Qatar will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2019.

The diplomat stressed that the two countries take important steps to develop bilateral relations in almost all spheres, exchanging visits at a high level.