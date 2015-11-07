Azerbaijan FM: Warlick has no right to consult other organizations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 7 November. REPORT/AZ. Spokesman for Azerbaijan`s Foreign Affairs Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has said the US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick has no right to consult other organizations on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Hajiyev commented on Warlick’s remarks on a recent report of rapporteur for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at the PACE committee on political affairs and democracy Robert Walter.

‘While the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs haven’t reached any minor progress on the conflict, James Warlick has no right to guide or consult other organizations on the settlement of the dispute.” “The activities of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have been equal to zero. International institutions that are trying to contribute to the settlement of the conflict have no reason to consult with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” said Hajiyev.

“On the contrary, the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs, especially James Warlick need to be guided and consulted by the known resolutions of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Non-Aligned Movement, Organization of Islamic Cooperation. They need to be guided by the principles of these organizations.”

“Such useless activity of the OSCE Minsk group serves the interests of Armenia, which is doing everything to continue their policy of aggression and preserve the status-quo.”

Hajiyev did not rule out that Warlick “can be an element of this plan”.