Azerbaijan FM: Armenian leadership's purpose is to break negotiation process and to maintain status quo

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We asset these statements by Armenian leadership as a non-constructive step aimed at violating the negotiation process and keeping the occupation-status quo".

Report was told by the Head of press service of Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev.

Commenting on the statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Foreign Ministry official stressed that the presence of Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the continuation of the occupation directly determines the international legal responsibility of Armenia as conflict side: "If leadership of Armenia worries about agreement which remains on paper, then it should fulfill the requirements of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. These resolutions demand the withdrawal of invader forces from occupied Azerbaijani territories immediately, completly and unconditionally.

We would like to remind new leadership of Armenia that the status of the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has not changed. They remain to be citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan together with the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh. The recent processes in Nagorno-Karabakh have once again demonstrated that Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is under oppression and exploitation of organized criminal groups and mafia structures".