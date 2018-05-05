Azerbaijan FM: Armenia’s policy of occupation is an attack on historic and cultural legacy of Islam

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The UN, including its Security Council and OIC resolutions, which clearly recognize Armenia as an aggressor, must be the main message to all Muslim countries that want to develop relations with the invader because Armenia’s policy of occupation is an attack not only on Azerbaijan’s religious and cultural assets, but on historic and cultural legacy of Islam in general", Report informs, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov said at 45th session of Culture Ministers of OIC Member States held in Dhaka..

"It is a confirmed fact, that as the result of military aggression by Armenia, 20 percent of internationally recognized territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions have been occupied as well as almost one millions of people have become refugees and internally displaced persons. Numerous historical, cultural and religious monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan have been brutally destroyed and humiliated", - Mammadyarov stated.

He also thanked "the strong and just position of the OIC member-states with regard to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reflected in the OIC Ministerial resolutions".