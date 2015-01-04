Azerbaijan FM: Armenia escalates the situation and spreads insecurity and human causalities in the region

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Head of press service of the MFA of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev commented in response to the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia on January 3, 2015.

Report informs, H. Gadjiyev says, Armenia, in flagrant contravention of the norms and principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations has committed aggression against the Republic of Azerbaijan and occupied its territories.

Press Secretary said that, the continuation of occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories and presence of armed forces of Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan can only bring the negative consequences.

"Armenia, by not withdrawing its occupying armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, escalates the situation and spreads insecurity and human causalities in the region.

Armenia, as a state committed occupation and aggression, bears full responsibility for these actions", H. Gadjiyev said.