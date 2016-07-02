​Azerbaijani delegation member: Further continuation of unresolved conflicts in the OSCE area is unacceptable

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Further continuation of unresolved conflicts in the OSCE area is unacceptable.

Report informs, this was said by a member of the Azerbaijani delegation to OSCE PA, MP Elshad Hasanov speaking at the annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Tbilisi.

According to him, these conflicts are a threat to the region: "The status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unacceptable. As the OSCE chairman, Foreign Minister of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier noted, considering proposals on this issue gives hope that the conflict will be resolved ".

The MP also urged the world community to come together to resolve the conflict.