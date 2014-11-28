Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: сeasefire violated 51 times on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 51 times in a day.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibayli, Hajialili villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region; Azerbaijani Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions in Paravakar village of Ijevan region; Ashaghi Askipara and Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region from the positions in Barekamavan and Voskepar villages of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Gizil Oba villages of Tartar region, Kangarli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Novruzlu, Shikhlar, Marzili, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.