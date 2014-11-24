Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 62 times in a day

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 62 times in a day.

Report was told by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Alibayli, Aghdam, Hajialili villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region; Azerbaijani positions in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region, Gizilhajili of Gazakh region from the positions in Paravakar and Berkaber villages of Ijevan region; Kamarli and Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region from the positions in Barekamavan and Donekh villages of Noyemberyan.

The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Sarijali, Javahirli, Novruzlu villages of Aghdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli of Fizuli, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.