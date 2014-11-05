Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated 17 times in a day

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia totally 17 times in a day.

Report was informed by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

In addition, the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Alkhanli villages of Fizuli region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.