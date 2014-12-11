Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated on frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 59 times

Baku. 11 December.REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different positions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 59 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region; Azerbaijani positions in Gaymagli village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand , Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.