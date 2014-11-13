Azerbaijan Defense Ministry issues statement on violation of ceasefire

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different direction on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 56 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense. Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located at the unnamed heights in Gadabay region from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Sarjali, Kangarli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli, Kuropatkino of Khojavand regions and at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.