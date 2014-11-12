Azerbaijan Defense Ministry issues a statement on shooting of Armenian helicopter

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense issued a statement on shooting of Armenian helicopter. Report informs, the enemy's military aircraft has operated provocative flights in the frontline for three days.

"The enemy's military aircraft continuously maneuvered over our positions and today attempted to open fire on our positions while operating flights".

Mi-24 helicopter of Armenian Armed Forces attacked our positions 1700m north-east from Kangarli village of Aghdam region on November 12, at about 13:45 p.m. The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire, as the result, the helicopter was shot down.

The remains of enemy's helicopter fell down 500 meters away from the frontline" was stated by the ministry.

According to the Armenian website Razm.info, three Armenians died in the helicopter.