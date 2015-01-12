Azerbaijan Defense Ministry issued a statement on latest situation on frontline

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan commented on the information disseminated by Armenian media about the losses of the Azerbaijani side.

Report inform citing the press service of the Ministry, "the information spread by Armenian media that Azerbaijani Army attempted to commit sabotage on the frontline and suffered losses is false: this is another lie and fraud of the enemy side. Members of the armed forces of Azerbaijan has not suffered any losses and our units fully control the operational situation on the contact line." statement declares.

According to the report of the Armenian press, on January 11 firefight took place on Armenian-Azerbaijani contact line. One Azerbaijani serviceman and one Armenian shepherd killed in shootout.