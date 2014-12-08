 Top
    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated in various directions 21 times in a day

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 21 times in a day. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

    Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the positions located in Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Javahirli villages of Aghdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli and at the unnamed heights in Khojavand region.

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

