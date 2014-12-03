Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated in different directions on frontline 37 times in a day

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 37 times in a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region; Azerbaijani Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions in Paravakar village of Ijevan region; other Azerbaijani positions in Kamarli village of Gazakh region from the positions in Dovekh of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located near Chilaburt, Chayli villages of Tartar, Javahirli, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli and at the unnamed heights in Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.